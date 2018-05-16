

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





Morinville RCMP are looking for the driver of an early morning hit-and-run incident that took place in the Grandin Drive area of Morinville.

On April 22, 2018 at approximately 3:20 a.m., police arrived to the scene and found a black Dodge Journey had struck and significantly damaged a parked black Honda Element. The driver and passenger of the Journey fled the vehicle and police were unable to locate them.

The RCMP is asking for any information related to this incident to be reported to the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.