

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for a man with multiple outstanding warrants who they believe is actively avoiding them.

Ashley Chmelyk, 27, has six outstanding warrants in three separate counties.

The charges include: failure to comply with recognizance in Fort Saskatchewan; assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, uttering threats, and failure to comply with recognizance in Wetaskiwin; and driving an uninsured motor vehicle on a highway in Leduc.

RCMP describe Chmelyk as 190.5 cm (6’3”), 220 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to the whereabouts of Chmelyk to contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online