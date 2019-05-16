

CTV Edmonton





Morinville RCMP are asking the public for help to locate Jamie Alook and Emily Cutknife. The two teens were last seen at approximately 10:20 pm on Tuesday, May 14, in a rural area west of Legal.

Alook has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'3" tall and weighs 129 pounds.

Cutknife has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'4" tall and weighs 110 pounds.

RCMP said there is concern for the girls' wellbeing.

Anyone is information is asked to contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520, your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).