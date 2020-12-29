EDMONTON -- Mounties in northern Alberta are seeking the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Kayzia Cameron, 16, was last seen in Fort McMurray this past Saturday and there is “concern for Kayzia’s well-being,” according to RCMP.

The teenager is describes as 141 lbs. and 5’5” with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is known to spend time in Fort McMurray, Fort MacKay and Janvier.

Wood Buffalo RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.