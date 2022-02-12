RCMP searching for stolen vehicle that repeatedly flees from officers

RCMP officers in Strathcona County are searching for a stolen vehicle that has evaded police multiple times.

According to Mounties, at 1:34 a.m. last Sunday, a white Chevrolet Impala or Cruze was observed parked along Sherwood Drive and the Highway 16 overpass in Sherwood Park.

Officers checked the vehicle's license plate to find that it had been reported stolen from Edmonton in September 2020.

As police attempted a traffic stop, RCMP said the vehicle fled "at a high rate of speed."

"Patrols were made, but police were unable to locate the vehicle," Mounties said in a statement.

The white car has an Alberta license plate CGM-2624, and has a white logo or symbol on the driver's side passenger window. Police believe the same vehicle has fled from police on two other occasions in May 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathcona RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.