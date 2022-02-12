RCMP searching for stolen vehicle that repeatedly flees from officers
RCMP officers in Strathcona County are searching for a stolen vehicle that has evaded police multiple times.
According to Mounties, at 1:34 a.m. last Sunday, a white Chevrolet Impala or Cruze was observed parked along Sherwood Drive and the Highway 16 overpass in Sherwood Park.
Officers checked the vehicle's license plate to find that it had been reported stolen from Edmonton in September 2020.
As police attempted a traffic stop, RCMP said the vehicle fled "at a high rate of speed."
"Patrols were made, but police were unable to locate the vehicle," Mounties said in a statement.
The white car has an Alberta license plate CGM-2624, and has a white logo or symbol on the driver's side passenger window. Police believe the same vehicle has fled from police on two other occasions in May 2021.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathcona RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police move in on Ambassador Bridge protesters; Ottawa convoy remains defiant
Police in Windsor, Ont., have begun to move in on the convoy protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge. Meanwhile, Ottawa police are struggling to respond to demonstrators who have been camping out for two weeks.
Ottawa police announce new charges related to convoy as downtown councillor calls for more action
A downtown councillor is calling on Mayor Jim Watson and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take action to end the 16-day demonstration and blockade as police expect more people to converge on downtown Ottawa again today.
Emerson border remains blocked, no arrests made: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says about 50 semi-trucks, farm equipment and passenger vehicles continue to block the Canada-U.S. border near Emerson.
Alberta not following Ontario's lead with state of emergency over protest, blockade: Kenney
The Alberta government won't be following Ontario's lead in declaring a state of emergency to address the ongoing trucker convoy protest and bridge blockade, says premier Jason Kenney.
Toronto police close Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway due to convoy protests
Toronto police have closed stretches along the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway due to the convoy protests in the downtown core.
Feds to eliminate pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers, source says
The federal government is set to eliminate PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians travelling outside of the country, a senior government source tells CTV News.
'Should be an alarm bell': Calls for action after fatal fires on First Nations
Fatal fires are far too common on reserves, experts say, and could be prevented. They say dedicated funding for Indigenous-led education and prevention programs, as well as smoke detectors in every home on reserves, could make all the difference.
Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion
In a phone call with President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden made clear that if Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. and its allies would respond 'decisively and impose swift and severe costs,' the White House said.
Change is coming for mortgage market dynamics: analysts
Lower interest rates, higher disposable income, and increased investor activity have caused a stir in the mortgage market during the pandemic. But analysts who spoke with CTVNews.ca warn that with higher interest rates, the dynamics may soon shift.
Calgary
-
Alberta not following Ontario's lead with state of emergency over protest, blockade: Kenney
The Alberta government won't be following Ontario's lead in declaring a state of emergency to address the ongoing trucker convoy protest and bridge blockade, says premier Jason Kenney.
-
Man arrested, another still at large following assault at Calgary business
Calgary police say one man was arrested in connection with an incident that stemmed from a dispute over COVID-19 public health rules.
-
Police move in on Ambassador Bridge protesters; Ottawa convoy remains defiant
Police in Windsor, Ont., have begun to move in on the convoy protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge. Meanwhile, Ottawa police are struggling to respond to demonstrators who have been camping out for two weeks.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert man faces murder charge in 13-month-old son's death
A Prince Albert man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 13-month-old son.
-
Solidarity Sask. convoy to U.S. border planned for Saturday
A truck convoy will be travelling from Regina to the U.S. border Saturday in solidarity with the ongoing protests in Ottawa.
-
Saskatoon mayor says Loblaw has confirmed it won't prevent another grocer from replacing Extra Foods
Mayor Charlie Clark says he has "received confirmation" Loblaw will not prevent another grocer from moving into the Broadway neighbourhood after Extra Foods closes.
Regina
-
Solidarity Sask. convoy to U.S. border planned for Saturday
A truck convoy will be travelling from Regina to the U.S. border Saturday in solidarity with the ongoing protests in Ottawa.
-
Regina remembers John Hopkins
Members of the public are invited to attend the funeral service and pay their respects to John Hopkins, the well known Regina icon known for his advocacy of many issues over his long career in the Queen City.
-
Sask. premier asks protesters not to block border crossings during planned weekend demonstrations
Saskatchewan's premier is asking protesters not to block border crossings during demonstrations planned for the weekend.
Atlantic
-
No criminal code offenses during Friday night's protest, Fredericton Police continue to monitor
Fredericton Police continue to monitor the ongoing protest occurring throughout the city after there were no criminal code offenses Friday night.
-
Halifax police brace for disruptions from planned trucker protest Saturday
Police are appealing for the public's patience as they brace for a 'freedom convoy' scheduled to hit downtown Halifax on Saturday.
-
N.B. reports four additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 1,704 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 414 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Saturday.
-
Toronto police close Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway due to convoy protests
Toronto police have closed stretches along the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway due to the convoy protests in the downtown core.
-
Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert
Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert as frigid weather conditions are anticipated for the weekend.
Montreal
-
'Freedom convoy' protesters and counter-protesters descend on same park in Montreal
The Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough in Montreal will be active Saturday as protests and counter-protests are planned in relation to the 'freedom convoy' in Ottawa.
-
Quebec to develop a plan to control and cull the white-tailed deer population
Quebec's provincial parks society (Sepaq) announced that it will develop an intervention plan in the coming months to control the white-tailed deer population in Mont-Saint-Bruno and Îles-de-Boucherville national parks.
-
'If we can save one woman, one baby’: With daughter, grandchild in hospital, anguished Montreal man pleads for pregnant women to get vaccinated
An anguished father who's dividing his time between visiting his daughter on life support at a Montreal hospital and his premature grandchild in the pediatric ICU is imploring pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police announce new charges related to convoy as downtown councillor calls for more action
A downtown councillor is calling on Mayor Jim Watson and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take action to end the 16-day demonstration and blockade as police expect more people to converge on downtown Ottawa again today.
-
Protesters tear down fencing around the National War Memorial
Demonstrators removed the fencing surrounding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National War Memorial Saturday afternoon, as the demonstration against COVID-19 mandates continues.
-
Police move in on Ambassador Bridge protesters; Ottawa convoy remains defiant
Police in Windsor, Ont., have begun to move in on the convoy protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge. Meanwhile, Ottawa police are struggling to respond to demonstrators who have been camping out for two weeks.
Kitchener
-
Portion of King Street closed again as protests resume in Uptown Waterloo
King Street South has been closed between Erb Street and William Street as anti-mandate demonstrations resume in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Extreme cold warning in effect for Waterloo-Wellington, much of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region, Wellington County and surrounding areas.
-
Ontario reports total of 1,704 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 414 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in Windsor, Ont. work to clear Ambassador Bridge protest
Slowly but surely, police in Windsor, Ont. are moving in on demonstrators at the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Homeless man found guilty of illegal hunting after falsely claiming he was Metis
A homeless man has been fined a total of $10,000 in absentia for illegal moose hunting in October 2019 near Mattawa.
-
Lack of students affecting Cambrian College's music program
Cambrian College has suspended intake to its music program for a second straight year because of a lack of students applying.
Winnipeg
-
Emerson border remains blocked, no arrests made: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says about 50 semi-trucks, farm equipment and passenger vehicles continue to block the Canada-U.S. border near Emerson.
-
Police move in on Ambassador Bridge protesters; Ottawa convoy remains defiant
Police in Windsor, Ont., have begun to move in on the convoy protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge. Meanwhile, Ottawa police are struggling to respond to demonstrators who have been camping out for two weeks.
-
Condo residents evacuated after carbon monoxide leak
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to reports of a carbon monoxide alarm in a five-storey condo
Vancouver
-
Murder charge laid in 2020 Kelowna homicide, RCMP say
A 33-year-old Kelowna woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a suspicious death that happened in December 2020, according to local police.
-
B.C. provides millions for Chinese Canadian museum in Vancouver's Chinatown
The oldest building in Vancouver's Chinatown will soon become a Chinese Canadian Museum.
-
Some provinces loosening COVID-19 health restrictions, but is endemic near?
B.C.’s top doctor has hinted COVID-19 restrictions could be eased in time for Family Day, and some other provinces have already relaxed measures or announced plans to do so soon.
Vancouver Island
-
4 COVID-19 outbreaks over, 1 declared on Vancouver Island, health authority says
Four COVID-19 outbreaks in Vancouver Island health-care facilities have ended, and a new one has been declared.
-
'Absolutely he's been bullying': 2 Langford city councillors voice frustration with mayor
The City of Langford incorporated in 1992. Since then, it has transformed itself from a "have-not community" into the third-fastest-growing municipality in Canada. Now, with a divided city council, that growth could stall. At least, that's what Mayor Stew Young believes.
-
COVID-19 death toll on Vancouver Island hits 200
Three more people in the Vancouver Island region have died of COVID-19, health officials reported Friday, among 17 deaths recorded over 24 hours in British Columbia.