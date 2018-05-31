Police south of Edmonton are trying to track down a vehicle and driver that reportedly struck another vehicle on the highway near the Edmonton International Airport late Wednesday night.

Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of an SUV reported her vehicle had been hit by a pickup truck. The truck fled the scene.

Investigators determined the SUV was merging onto the Queen Elizabeth II Highway northbound, north of Airport Road, when it was struck from behind by the pickup.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital, where it’s believed she is in stable condition.

The truck is believed to be a red or maroon coloured RAM 2500 or 3500 truck – and police said evidence suggests the vehicle may have serious front-end damage.

RCMP and Alberta Sheriffs are investigating. Police released a stock image of a vehicle similar to the suspect truck.

Anyone with information on this investigation, or who may have seen a truck matching the description is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200, and leave a message for Sheriff Neil Klatt, or contact local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).