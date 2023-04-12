RCMP searching for teen girl missing from Stony Plain, Alta.

Mounties west of Edmonton issued a missing persons alert Wednesday for 14-year-old Alexis Stevens.

She was last seen in the Stony Plain area Monday at 9:45 p.m.

"Parkland RCMP are concerned for her well-being and would like to speak with her," Cpl. Cuneyt Zanbak wrote in a news release.

Alexis is described as 160 cm (5’ 3”) tall, 54 kg (130 lbs) with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).