RCMP searching for three inmates who escaped from Remand in Red Deer
(L-R) Quinn Peterson, Douglas Power and Dallas Rain are seen in a composite image of photos released by RCMP. Supplied.
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 8:15AM MDT
Police in central Alberta are trying to track down three inmates who escaped from the Red Deer Remand Centre overnight.
RCMP said officers, with help from the Red Deer Police Dog Service were investigating the escape of four prisoners.
Officers received the report just after midnight Tuesday.
One escapee had been taken into custody, and three others were still missing:
- Quinn Russel Peterson, 26
- Dallas Albert Rain, 26
- Douglas Brian Power, 52
Police said the three individuals should not be approached, and if they’re seen, call 911 or Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.