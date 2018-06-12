Police in central Alberta are trying to track down three inmates who escaped from the Red Deer Remand Centre overnight.

RCMP said officers, with help from the Red Deer Police Dog Service were investigating the escape of four prisoners.

Officers received the report just after midnight Tuesday.

One escapee had been taken into custody, and three others were still missing:

Quinn Russel Peterson, 26

Dallas Albert Rain, 26

Douglas Brian Power, 52

Police said the three individuals should not be approached, and if they’re seen, call 911 or Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.