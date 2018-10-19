

Timm Bruch, CTV Edmonton





RCMP are looking to locate suspects after a vehicle was set on fire in Red Deer’s Riverside Meadows community on Thursday morning.

Police said the fire happened around 11:15 a.m. Patrol officers saw black smoke coming from a vehicle on 60A Street and went to investigate. Officers arrived to find a pickup truck engulfed in flames.

The owner of the truck told officers two or three people wearing face coverings had thrown a bottle through the window of his house and then fled. After they escaped, the victim discovered his truck had been set on fire.

The owner said he believed the suspects fled in a blue Ford truck.

No one was injured.

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify the men responsible. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.