RCMP seek driver of truck in northern Alberta hit-and-run with pedestrian

RCMP in High Level, Alta., are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck a pedestrian on Wednesday.

Mounties in a media release say they responded to a call at 3:30 p.m. that the truck, believed to be a black Dodge Ram, hit a female pedestrian on Highway 58 near the 6-mile road in MacKenzie County, about 12 kilometres east of the northern Alberta town of 4,000 people, and fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact High Level RCMP at 780-821-7000 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

High Level is 600 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.