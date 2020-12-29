EDMONTON -- Maskwacis RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a minivan involved in a “serious” hit and run on Dec. 28.

RCMP said a minivan collided with a 27-year-old woman around 9 p.m. on Four Mile Road on the Samson Cree Nation.

The woman was treated by EMS on scene and taken to hospital by STARS.

RCMP described the minivan as dark-coloured with potential damage to the front end of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.