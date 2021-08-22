EDMONTON -- RCMP say a male is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an altercation in northern Alberta.

On Friday, Mounties say they responded to reports of a male in distress on Highway 881 and Township Road 600 in the hamlet of St. Vincent, Alta.

The male was taken to hospital in Edmonton by STARS.

Police say he was reportedly involved in an altercation involving people inside a burgundy 2004 Ford F-150.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

St. Vincent is located about three kilometres south of Highway 28 and approximately 79 kilometres southwest of Cold Lake.