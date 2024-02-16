RCMP seek missing B.C. girl, 13, believed to be travelling to Alberta

Mounties in British Columbia are asking for help from people in Alberta in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

RCMP said Friday in a media release they are looking for Haillie Gallant, who suddenly left her home in Houston, B.C., late Thursday with her biological mother and her mother's male friend.

Police said they believe they may be travelling to Alberta in a red 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with Alberta license plates.

Houston, a town of about 3,000 people on Highway 16, is 260 kilometres west of Prince George, B.C., and 865 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Gallant stands five-foot-three with a medium build, and has long brown hair and a fair complexion, say police.

Her mother is in her early 30s with blond hair and a height and build to Haillie's.

The man is described as in his early 30s and standing five-foot-three, a smaller build and short grey/black hair.

If you have information on Gallant's location, contact Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204 or call 911.