EDMONTON
    RCMP seek pair in attempted Cold Lake armed robbery

    An RCMP cruiser can be seen in this undated file photo. (File) An RCMP cruiser can be seen in this undated file photo. (File)

    Police in Cold Lake are searching for two men following an attempted armed robbery at a gas station Wednesday night in the Alberta city 458 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

    RCMP say four crooks unsuccessfully held up the Fas Gas on 50 Avenue using an imitation firearm, entering the store at about 7 p.m. and leaving the store on foot.

    Mounties have already arrested two of the would-be robbers.

    One man at large is described as 20-25 years old, six-foot-one with a slim build, a medium complexion and a moustache, wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

    The other is described as 20-25 years old, standing about five-foot-10 to -11 with a medium build, a light complexion, clean-shaven and wearing a red hoodie, coveralls and brown shoes.

    RCMP ask anyone with information about these men and the incident to call them at 780-594-3302, their local police or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

