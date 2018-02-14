Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP seek two men who allegedly robbed Hinton jewelry store
RCMP said these two men robbed jewelry from a store in Hinton on February 2, 2018. (Supplied)
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 3:39PM MST
Mounties are seeking two men who allegedly stole jewelry from a Hinton store in early February.
RCMP said the two men stole one diamond ring and three zirconia-type rings at the Goldsmith Jewellers store in Parks West Mall on February 2 at approximately 3:15 p.m.
Police described one suspect as white, clean shaven and in his mid-30s, and he was wearing a black leather jacket and white fedora. The other man was described as white, approximately 60 years old and wearing glasses, a black jacket, grey sweater and ascot cap.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544.If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.