Mounties are seeking two men who allegedly stole jewelry from a Hinton store in early February.

RCMP said the two men stole one diamond ring and three zirconia-type rings at the Goldsmith Jewellers store in Parks West Mall on February 2 at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Police described one suspect as white, clean shaven and in his mid-30s, and he was wearing a black leather jacket and white fedora. The other man was described as white, approximately 60 years old and wearing glasses, a black jacket, grey sweater and ascot cap.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544.If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.