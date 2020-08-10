EDMONTON -- RCMP are looking for the driver of a GMC Yukon SUV that hit and killed a person north of Red Deer Sunday afternoon.

According to RCMP, the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 9 near the railroad tracks on Highway 2A north of Red Deer.

STARS flew the 31-year-old victim from Red Deer to a Calgary hospital, where he died.

The driver did not stay at the scene.

The vehicle was described as a black or dark blue 2000-2006 GMC Yukon SUV. It had a canopy and was hauling a flat deck trailer with a blue sport bike motorcycle.

The SUV was last seen heading west on Range Road 391 toward Calgary and Edmonton Trail.

Red Deer RCMP can be contacted at 403-343-5575 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.