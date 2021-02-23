EDMONTON -- RCMP are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen in the Saddle Lake First Nation area, around two hours northeast of Edmonton.

Emerance Steinhauer, 15, was reported missing on Monday, he was last seen on Sunday.

Police describe him as Indigenous, 6’3” tall, around 175 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.