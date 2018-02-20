Morinville RCMP are trying to identify three suspects in connection to a break and enter, and theft from the Jurassic Forest theme park earlier this month.

Police said just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, February 2, 2018, officers were called to a reported theft from the theme park, located near Gibbons.

Officers arrived to find the entrance gate to the park had been compromised, and once inside, the suspects stole a number of items including electronics such as computer towers, and gift shop merchandise, including large glass figurines of dinosaurs and dinosaur skull replicas.

Surveillance footage shows a U-Haul cube van was used by three male suspects in the theft.

The first suspect reportedly wore black pants, a black winter Canada Goose parka, a grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, and white and black gloves.

The second suspect reportedly wore blue jeans, a grey sweater or jacket under a black jacket with a white and grey stripe, he had a grey hood up over his head, and black and yellow gloves. This suspect has a moustache and goatee and was carrying a crowbar.

The third suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black bomber-style winter jacket, black gloves and a black balaclava.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).