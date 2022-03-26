RCMP seeking woman last seen 2 months ago

Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for help from the public to locate a woman last seen in January.

According to RCMP, Adele Carifelle, 40, was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on Jan. 26.

Carifelle is described as being 152 centimetres (5’) tall and weighing 45 kilograms (100 pounds) with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP added that “there is concern for Adele’s well-being.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.