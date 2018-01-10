RCMP said a teenage boy was facing charges, after officers were called to a St. Albert high school over reports he had brought a handgun to school.

Officers were called to St. Albert Outreach High School Tuesday, January 9 after receiving reports a 15-year-old had brought a handgun there.

Police arrested the teen without incident, and seized the replica handgun, and said school administration had already taken possession of it.

RCMP said the youth is facing charges of: possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief, and three counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

The investigation is still in the early stages, and police are still gathering details on this.

The teen can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.