

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





Three people are in police custody after multiple search warrants were executed on a storage unit in north Red Deer.

Saleem El-Majzoub, Fatima El-Majzoub, and Joerg Karl Wunsch were arrested by Red Deer RCMP on June 12 and are facing a combined 42 charges in relation to drugs and stolen cars. The three were arrested at a residence on 56 Street in the Waskasoo neighbourhood.

RCMP seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, a stolen Subaru Impreza, a stolen Nissan Altima, and a variety of pieces of stolen identification.

S. El-Majzoub, 33, faces the following:

Two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000

Eleven counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

Two counts of possession of schedule I substance (fentanyl and methamphetamine)

F. El-Majzoub, 39, faces the following:

Two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000

Eleven counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

Wunsch, 58, was previously wanted by police for unrelated theft charges and will appear in court for the following:

Two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000

Eleven counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

Possession of Schedule I substance (fentanyl)

Three counts of theft under $5,000

Failing to attend court

Police say their investigation began in April 2018.