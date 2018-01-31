Seven people are in custody after police seized drugs and an explosive device during search warrants in Red Deer on Tuesday.

After an investigation that began on January 10, police found cocaine, methamphetamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia after two search warrants at a Riverside Meadows apartment building.

Officers also found a homemade explosive device and evacuated the building until the RMCP’s Explosives Disposal Unit dealt with the possible threat.

A simultaneous search warrant in Sylvan Lake resulted in the arrest of two people after RCMP seized three pounds of marijuana and approximately $2,000 in cash.

Two of the seven people arrested in Red Deer have been released, police said. Charges are pending against the two people arrested in Sylvan Lake, and the other five taken into custody in Red Deer.

Mounties will release the names of those charged, and the details about the charges, after they go before the courts.

Anyone with information about these investigations is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.