RCMP starting next round of body-worn camera field testing

Mounties are launching this month another round of body-worn camera field tests in Alberta, Nunavut and Nova Scotia, this time with a new product.

In Alberta, frontline RCMP in Grande Prairie, St. Paul, and Parkland County will participate in the pilot that will last eight to 10 weeks.

They are also testing a new digital evidence management system.

The camera tested in 2023 didn't meet RCMP's needs, Alberta RCMP spokesperson Fraser Logan told CTV News Edmonton on Friday, resulting in the need for more field tests.

About 300 cameras by manufacturer Axon will be tested in the two provinces and territory.

Officers will wear the cameras in the middle of their chests. A red light will be visible if it is recording.

"This field test represents the final stage of the procurement process and will be used to inform roll out to RCMP detachments across the country. Should the contractor demonstrate the ability to meet all contractual requirements during field tests, they will be confirmed as the provider of body-worn cameras and the digital evidence management system for the RCMP," Alberta RCMP said in a statement.

A national rollout would happen in phases over 12 to 18 months and make body-worn cameras the standard for general duty frontline Mounties across the country.

Body-worn camera pilots were just finished in Edmonton and started in Vancouver.