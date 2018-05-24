Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP still searching for man reported missing in 2003
William (Billy) Jay Sharphead is seen in an undated photo released by RCMP when Sharphead was first reported missing in 2003 (L), and in an 'age progression' sketch released Thursday, May 24, 2018 (R). Supplied.
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 10:27AM MDT
Police west of Edmonton said the investigation is continues into the disappearance of a man who was last heard from nearly 15 years ago.
RCMP said they were still working to locate William (Billy) Jay Sharphead, 50. Sharphead was last heard from in September, 2003.
Sharphead was known to travel between the Morley First Nation and the Edmonton area.
Police released a photo of Sharphead when he was first reported missing, and Thursday, released a sketch showing what he could look like now.
Investigators asked anyone with information on his disappearance or whereabouts to contact them.
Sharphead is described as:
- First Nations
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair
- 170 cm (5’7”) tall
- Slim build
Anyone with details can contact Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7267 to speak to investigators. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).