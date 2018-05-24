Police west of Edmonton said the investigation is continues into the disappearance of a man who was last heard from nearly 15 years ago.

RCMP said they were still working to locate William (Billy) Jay Sharphead, 50. Sharphead was last heard from in September, 2003.

Sharphead was known to travel between the Morley First Nation and the Edmonton area.

Police released a photo of Sharphead when he was first reported missing, and Thursday, released a sketch showing what he could look like now.

Investigators asked anyone with information on his disappearance or whereabouts to contact them.

Sharphead is described as:

First Nations

Brown eyes

Brown hair

170 cm (5’7”) tall

Slim build

Anyone with details can contact Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7267 to speak to investigators. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).