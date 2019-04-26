

CTV Edmonton





RCMP has released composite sketches of two suspects in a series of cell phone robberies from teens in St. Albert.

Police are investigating half a dozen reports of armed robberies that have taken place since April 18.

The victims in the robberies are between 10 and 20-years-old.

According to police, the suspects produce what appears to be a gun and demands the victim’s cell phone or other property. There have been no reports of injuries as a result of any of the robberies.

The first suspect is described as Asian or Filipino, thin, in his mid-twenties, wearing a cross body bag. He may have facial hair and noticeable acne.

The second suspect is described as a black man with a buzz cut.

The suspects have been reported as driving a small four door silver car and a clean newer model white SUV. They have released an image of the silver car taken from a surveillance camera.

Young people are being encouraged to stay in groups or with an adult if they are outside, and they are reminding residents that if they are confronted in a robbery, that personal safety is more important than property.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.