Two teenagers have been missing from Strathcona County since last Thursday, and police are asking for the public’s assistance to find them.

Nicholas Wagner, 17, and Alyssa Conners, 15, were reported missing on May 31, and they were last seen together by a witness on Friday in Fort Saskatchewan, police said.

RCMP believe they may be travelling to Edmonton or its surrounding areas.

Police said nothing has led them to believe their disappearance is suspicious, but they are concerned for the safety of the teenagers.

Wagner is described as white, 183 centimetres (6') tall, 130 kilograms (286 pounds), with blonde hair and brown eyes, RCMP said.

Connors is described as white, 165 centimetres (5'5") tall, 57 kilograms (125 pounds), with blue eyes and long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black slip-on shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP at 780-467-7741. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.