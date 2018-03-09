Police west of Edmonton are trying to track down a vehicle believed to have struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon.

RCMP said officers were called to the collision at the intersection of 35 Street and Boulder Boulevard at about 3 p.m. Thursday.

An 18-year-old female was crossing the street at the time, in a crosswalk, when she was hit by a vehicle – the vehicle went through a red light and turned south onto 35 Street.

Police said the vehicle was described as:

Newer model 2 door Jeep Wrangler

Light grey in colour

Unknown plate

One occupant, a female Caucasian driver with grey hair

The female was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP are asking the driver to come forward and report the collision to police.

Police are still investigating, and ask anyone with details to call Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7200 or call local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).