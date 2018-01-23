Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP trying to identify armed robbery suspect
RCMP released stills taken from surveillance footage showing the male suspect in an armed robbery at a Beaumont convenience store late Monday, January 22, 2018. Supplied.
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 2:23PM MST
Police in Beaumont are trying to identify the male suspect believed to have been involved in an armed robbery Monday night.
RCMP said just after 11 p.m., the suspect entered a convenience store, located on 50 Street in Beaumont. Inside, the suspect assaulted an employee inside the store – RCMP said the suspect was armed with a small knife.
The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect has been described as: about 177.5 cm (5’10”) tall and Caucasian. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with ‘CANADA’ across the chest, a red and black toque, and black sunglasses.
Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to call Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7400. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).