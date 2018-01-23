Police in Beaumont are trying to identify the male suspect believed to have been involved in an armed robbery Monday night.

RCMP said just after 11 p.m., the suspect entered a convenience store, located on 50 Street in Beaumont. Inside, the suspect assaulted an employee inside the store – RCMP said the suspect was armed with a small knife.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect has been described as: about 177.5 cm (5’10”) tall and Caucasian. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with ‘CANADA’ across the chest, a red and black toque, and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to call Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7400. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).