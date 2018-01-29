Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP trying to identify suspect in armed robbery at Red Deer bank
RCMP released stills taken from surveillance footage showing the suspect in an armed robbery at the Servus Credit Union on 50 Ave. in Red Deer on Thursday, January 25, 2018. Supplied.
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 11:11AM MST
Police in Red Deer are turning to the public for help, as they try to identify a male suspect who allegedly robbed a bank late Thursday, January 25.
RCMP said the suspect entered the Servus Credit Union (3001 50 Avenue) just before 7 p.m. Thursday – he was carrying a rifle.
Police said he demanded money and ordered those in the bank to not use their phones. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, and it’s believed he left in a vehicle.
No one was injured.
The suspect is described as:
- Caucasian male
- In his 30s
- About 183 cm (6’) tall
- Thin build
The suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, under a black winter jacket, black pants, black sneakers, and black globes. His face was covered by a camouflage balaclava.
He was carrying a worn black bag, with a silver lining and a rifle with a sawed-off black barrel and wooden stock.
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).