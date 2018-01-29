Police in Red Deer are turning to the public for help, as they try to identify a male suspect who allegedly robbed a bank late Thursday, January 25.

RCMP said the suspect entered the Servus Credit Union (3001 50 Avenue) just before 7 p.m. Thursday – he was carrying a rifle.

Police said he demanded money and ordered those in the bank to not use their phones. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, and it’s believed he left in a vehicle.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

In his 30s

About 183 cm (6’) tall

Thin build

The suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, under a black winter jacket, black pants, black sneakers, and black globes. His face was covered by a camouflage balaclava.

He was carrying a worn black bag, with a silver lining and a rifle with a sawed-off black barrel and wooden stock.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).