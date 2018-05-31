Police west of Edmonton are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect believed to have stolen an Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup ring owned by Norm Lacombe.

RCMP said at some point between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, the 1988 Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup ring, and a wallet containing credit cards were stolen from a vehicle located in the area of Township Road 520 and Range Road 275.

At some point on Sunday morning, RCMP said a suspect used one of the credit cards in Devon – and his image was captured on surveillance footage.

The image released by RCMP shows an unidentified Caucasian male, and police said it appears he’s also wearing the ring.

CTV News spoke with Norm Lacombe about the theft Tuesday – he said he’d taken the ring off to play golf, and left it in his vehicle overnight outside his rural home in the Spruce Grove area.

“[I’m] sick to my stomach,” Lacombe said Tuesday. “It’s obviously sentimental value. My name is on it, my number.”

Lacombe called the ring his most prized hockey possession.

“You can’t replace a Stanley Cup ring,” Lacombe said. “[It’s] probably one of my favourite memories playing in the NHL. Everyone dreams to win a cup and I did and I have a ring, and I’d like it back.”

Anyone with details that could help police identify the suspect is asked to call Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7267 or local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).