Police in central Alberta are investigating after a number of suspects broke into a business in Caroline, Alberta early Sunday morning.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said the break, enter and theft took place at Caroline Supplies early Sunday, January 28.

It’s believed the suspects pried open the front door, and took a number of items including two firearms.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect vehicle used in the incident, described as an older model Ford F-150 pickup truck, with rust on the box.

The surveillance camera also captured a number of suspects, at least one of which with his face uncovered.

Police are asking for help from the public to identify the suspects, and ask anyone with information on the incident to call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882, or local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).