Police in Sherwood Park are trying to identify a man who stole a senior’s vehicle over the weekend.

Strathcona County RCMP said on Sunday, Oct. 21 at about 7:42 p.m., officers were called to a robbery on Oak Street in Sherwood Park.

It was reported that an 88-year-old woman was going into her house from her vehicle when a man approached her. He asked for a ride, but when she turned him down he grabbed her car keys and took off in her car.

Police said in grabbing the woman’s keys, the man injured her hand – she was treated in hospital for a broken finger.

The next day, RCMP said her red 2006 Pontiac Torrent was found in Edmonton.

The male is described as:

Dark complexion

Between 170 cm (5’7”) and 182 cm (6’)

Slim build

The man was last seen wearing a dark baggy hoody and pants. RCMP also said he spoke with an accent, but didn’t specify what type of accent.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the man is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).