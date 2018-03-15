Strathcona County RCMP are trying to identify two suspects believed to have used stolen credit cards at a Sherwood Park pharmacy.

RCMP said on February 20, 2018, two suspects went to the Rexall Pharmacy on Bremner Drive in Sherwood Park, where they purchased a money order with a credit card.

The clerk refunded the amount, police said, since credit cards can’t be used to buy money orders. The suspects then used a different card for the refund.

Police said stolen credit cards were used for both transactions.

RCMP released descriptions of the two suspects, the first suspect is described as:

Male

Taller

Thin

Pale skin

The suspect was last seen wearing jeans, a black sweater and a dark hat with a white emblem or logo on it.

The second suspect is described as:

Female

About 160 cm (5’3”) tall

Thin

Brunette

Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater with a pink shirt underneath, black pants, and white sneakers.

RCMP released a photo captured from surveillance video of the suspects, in an attempt to identify them.

Anyone with details that could help police identify the suspects is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).