Police in northern Alberta are asking any witnesses to a fatal highway collision north of Fort McKay to come forward, as they investigate the crash.

Back on January 2, at around 5 p.m., Wood Buffalo RCMP officers and Emergency Medical Services were called to the crash on Highway 63, about three kilometres north of Fort McKay.

Police said a northbound wide load transport truck was hit by a white Ford F150 pickup truck heading south on the highway, hitting the equipment on the wide load.

RCMP said the wide load truck had pilot vehicles travelling in front and behind.

There were two males in the pickup truck at the time of the collision, the 51-year-old driver and 66-year-old passenger. The driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the passenger was taken to hospital by helicopter.

On Tuesday, RCMP asked any witnesses who saw the collision, or saw either vehicle on the highway before the collision to call police at 780-788-4062 and ask to speak to Cpl. Gary LeBlanc.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).