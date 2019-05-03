

CTV Edmonton





Police are reminding drivers of the ‘slow down, move over’ law after an RCMP vehicle was hit.

Members from the Boyle RCMP detachment were conducting a traffic stop on Highway 63, south of Boyle on April 21 around 11 p.m. when it happened.

An officer was about to get out of the cruiser when a passing semi-truck hit the vehicle’s door.

The officer was not hurt.

A 66-year-old man from Spruce Grove has been charged as a result.

The ‘slow down, move over’ law requires drivers who see an emergency vehicle or tow truck to move into the other lane if safe to do so and slow to 60 km/h as they pass.