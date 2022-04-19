RCMP want help to crack the case of assault outside Red Deer strip club

Mounties in central Alberta are asking for public assistance to identify two men involved in an assault outside of a local exotic entertainment club.

Red Deer RCMP said one man was injured outside of The Gent’s Club on April 9 around 2:45 a.m. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but later released.

RCMP believe the suspects left the scene travelling eastbound.

One of the suspects is described as:

Caucasian male

18-22 years old

Short hair

183 cm (6 feet) tall

Wearing a grey jacket with blue shirt underneath

A second suspect is described as:

Male

Wearing a brown hoodie

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).