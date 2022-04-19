RCMP want help to crack the case of assault outside Red Deer strip club
Mounties in central Alberta are asking for public assistance to identify two men involved in an assault outside of a local exotic entertainment club.
Red Deer RCMP said one man was injured outside of The Gent’s Club on April 9 around 2:45 a.m. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but later released.
RCMP believe the suspects left the scene travelling eastbound.
One of the suspects is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 18-22 years old
- Short hair
- 183 cm (6 feet) tall
- Wearing a grey jacket with blue shirt underneath
A second suspect is described as:
- Male
- Wearing a brown hoodie
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
