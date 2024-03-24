RCMP warn Albertans over new scam aimed at drivers

Red Deer RCMP are warning of a new text message scam involving speeding tickets.

Mounties and other law enforcement officials say they are hearing reports of victims receiving a text message saying they have been issued a speeding ticket.

The text links to a website where the victim is asked to pay the ticket.

The RCMP, and other police agencies, are reminding Albertans that no government or law enforcement agency issues tickets using text messages.

If you receive a text like the one described, RCMP say you should not click on the link or make any payments.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, you can contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.