EDMONTON -- Wood Buffalo RCMP are warning local residents of potentially laced drugs, after a Mountie was exposed to an unknown drug substance.

Police responded to a call for emergency assistance regarding a suspected drug overdose at a residence in Janvier at approximately 6 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival police administered narcan to an unconscious man and then transported the him to the Janvier airstrip to await further medical assistance.

A second RCMP officer went to the airstrip and found the first officer in medical distress, who then went unconscious in their police vehicle.

Narcan was given to the unconscious police officer, who was then transported by the regional emergency medical services ground ambulance

An hour and a half later, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police responded to call for help from another home in Janvier.

A man told police that he had picked up an unknown white substance from the ground along a driveway and was in medical distress. He was then taken to a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation has found that the RCMP officer who went into medical distress was cross contaminated with an unknown drug substance.

Police are alerting to local residents of the possibility that street level drugs in the region may be unknowingly laced with drugs from the opioid family, such as fentanyl, carfentanil, or methamphetamines.

Wood Buffalo RCMP continue to investigate.

Police are requesting residents to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 if they find any suspicious substances, and avoid contact with it.