RCMP warns public about spring scams for driveway work

RCMP are warning the public about two potential scams involving fixing up your driveway.

In Beaverlodge, Alta., a complaint has been filed over a company hired to pave a driveway that then sent a bill "well in excess of what was agreed upon."

RCMP say area residents should be wary of people coming to the home saying they have extra materials from another paving job close by, equipment or vehicles with limited or no company details or business cards with no last name.

The suspects will either take money upfront and not complete the work, Mounties say, or will demand a greater amount of money than what was agreed upon before the job and threaten legal action if not paid.

Beaverlodge RCMP are asking anyone who has been approached in these ways to contact them at 780-354-2485.

'ASPHALT PEDDLER'

A similar scam is under investigation in Sturgeon County.

On Tuesday, Morinville RCMP received reports of a person selling asphalt in the area.

Mounties say the suspect offered to fill driveway potholes or pave a driveway for a deeply discounted price. Once paid, the person does not come back to complete the work.

Officers believe a rental truck is being used in the scam, and a black Dodge Ram pick up truck may also be connected.

To protect yourself against these types of scams, RCMP recommends always checking business credentials and only hiring reputable companies. Payments should not be given in full until the work is finished.

Anyone with information about the asphalt scam or with video surveillance that could help identify the suspect, is asked to call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520.

Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, at www.tipsubmit.com.