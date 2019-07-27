Residents are still waiting to go back to their homes at Marten Beach, where a mandatory evacuation order remains in effect due to flooding.

The Municipal District of Lesser Slave River said in a Saturday announcement that re-entry into the flood zone would be delayed until pumping activities and silt removal is finished.

"Those waiting to re-enter the flood zone, and those who are in area accommodations and are not from the Lesser Slave area are advised that re-entry into the flood zone is not scheduled at this time," the announcement read.

Marten River campers were told to watch the municipal district's Facebook page for updates, or call its office at 780-849-4888 for assistance.

Campers at the provincial park are now allowed to travel through the area via Range Road 65A to the north and:

East to Wabasca via Highway 754

North to Red Eart via Highway 88

Or west on Highway 750 through Atikameg and Grouard

The district said it was "cautiously optimistic" that Highway 88 would be restored after the weekend.