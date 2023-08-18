'Real and terrifying': Former Albertan watches as flames tear towards West Kelowna

As flames tore down the side of a mountain towards West Kelowna, former Albertan Amalia Zarokostas stood on her balcony taking photos.

"Watching that fire pick off those houses and turn into those explosions was definitely when it got the most real and terrifying," she told CTV News Edmonton.

"You kind of almost have to disconnect yourself because you realize that could be your home, and it's somebody's home you just watched explode in front of you."

Zarokostas was supposed to move into a new home in west Kelowna.

It's one of thousands of properties under evacuation order.

"It's still so new. It went from nothing to just wildfire beast just so quickly. I'm not sure if it's under control. We don't understand the devastation."

It's a question on many people's minds, but one West Kelowna's fire chief says won't be answered for some time as they work to contain the fire.

"We fought hard last night to protect our community. Somebody described it to me last night in the heat of the battle as 100 years of firefighting all at once, in one night," Chief Jason Brolund said on Friday.

As the firefight continues, Zarokostas says she's impressed by the community effort to help the people who have evacuated.

Her work has opened its stables to evacuated horses, offering a place of refuge, and peace of mind for owners.

"We had people come in the morning and see their horses and they were like oh, we had such a crazy night."

"The horses are all being taken care of and doing ok."

And officials say Friday could be another frightening night.

"We may have another scary night tonight. People are going to see that glow again and it's going to look worse than you've ever expected...but know that we're there, we're watching it," Brolund said.