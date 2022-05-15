'Really exciting': Event gifts free outfits to make grad special

Some of the hundreds of dresses that were donated to help give grad wear to those who needed it at the Gowns for Grad event on Saturday, May 14, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Galen McDougall). Some of the hundreds of dresses that were donated to help give grad wear to those who needed it at the Gowns for Grad event on Saturday, May 14, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Galen McDougall).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as 'racially motived violent extremism.'

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future

Abortion rights supporters demonstrating at hundreds of marches and rallies Saturday expressed their outrage that the U.S. Supreme Court appears prepared to scrap the constitutional right to abortion that has endured for nearly a half-century and their fear about what that could mean for women's reproductive choices.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island