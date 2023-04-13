'Really grateful': Skinner thanks former school for pep rally as he seeks Oilers record

It was "Stuart Skinner/Oilers Spirit Day" at his old school in south Edmonton Thursday, and while the netminder had to be at practice downtown, the event still put a big smile on his face.

Hundreds of students attended a pep rally and student game in honour of Skinner, while he was busy preparing for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and to take a run at an Oilers record that's stood for 41 years.

The 24-year-old goalie, who attended Louis St. Laurent as a teenager, went into the final game of the regular season tied with Grant Fuhr for the most wins (28) by a rookie netminder.

"Really grateful that they're doing that. It's awesome, it's going to be fun for everyone included," Skinner told CTV News Edmonton.

"It was a huge part of where I am today. Being able to be in that school, being in the hockey program, was very good for me."

Skinner has impressed in his first full season with the Oilers, grabbing the starting goalie job and posting a record of 13-1-1 since March 1.

He is also among the favourites for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best rookie.

At the event in Confederation Arena, a former coach and teammate of Skinner both said they were proud to know him.

Matt Berlin and Jaret Peel at "Stuart Skinner/Oilers Spirit Day" in Edmonton on April 13, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton)

“I remember scoring a lot of goals on him and every time I scored a goal I made a big 'woo!' sound. I know that probably didn’t go well in his books and he wanted to make sure he made the next save,” said Jaret Peel, the director of the school's hockey academy.

“I'll be cheering [for Skinner] as loud as I can either at the arena or behind my TV. It makes me really proud to be his coach and his teacher and I wish him all the best.”

Matt Berlin, who also played a few minutes for the Oilers this year as an emergency backup goalie, played with Skinner in bantam.

"He was always a step ahead. It seemed like he had taken steps pretty early at a young age,” Berlin recalled.

“It’s pretty special to come back to a school that means a lot to me, my whole family came through this school and to come back here and kind of have a little bit of a name for myself with what happened with the Oilers is pretty special.”

Current members of the school's hockey academy said Skinner's journey to the NHL is an inspiration.

Louis St. Laurent students at "Stuart Skinner/Oilers Spirit Day" at Confederation Arena in Edmonton on April 13, 2023.

“I think it's cool that because of the teaching he got, he got to go to a high level and I hope the same happens to me,” Sienna Powell said.

“It's awesome. It's a great accomplishment for him having him represent us in the playoffs. I hope he can go deep,” Grayer Conway said.

Skinner said he has great memories of the school. And he offered some advice to its current students.

"I had a great time being at Louis St. Laurent. Loved hanging out there, love all the teachers, just hanging out there with my friends," he said.

"Just have fun. Stay in the moment. Don't try to worry about the future. Just try to grow yourself in any way that you can."

Louis St. Laurent plans to hold another spirit day ahead of the playoffs next year.

Skinner is expected to get the start Thursday night when the Oilers (49-23-9) face off against the San Jose Sharks (22-43-9) at Rogers Place shortly after 7 p.m.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Marek Tkach