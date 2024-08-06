'Really starting to come together': Elks fans optimistic after first win of the season

Nearly one year since their last victory, the Edmonton Elks are back in the win column.

They're now 1-7 on the season after a 42-31 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

It ends an 11-game losing streak dating back to last year.

Leading the way was backup quarterback Tre Ford, getting his first start of the season.

"I'm just happy that I could come out here and help them feel whatever emotions that they're feeling. I'm just happy that I could help," Ford said after the game.

With the Elks' struggles at the QB position, some fans have been calling for Ford to get a start, including Guy Desrosiers.

"Ford has spark, and the way he runs and just seems to manage the team so well," he said.

With their first win out of the way, the big question is can this get more fans through the gates?

The average attendance for Elks games at Commonwealth Stadium this season is around 18,000.

TSN's CFL analyst Farhan Lalji believes there could be an uptick in attendance given Ford's performance.

"Sometimes it's not about confidence, it's about a spark, it's about new energy and I think Tre Ford has given that locker room a spark and has given them new energy and new belief," he said Tuesday.

On top of the win, Lalji says there is a lot to be excited about with this team.

"Even if they go 500 the rest of the way and they don't make the playoffs, that's a lot better than where they've been for the last three years," he commented.

"When you couple that with a new ownership change that we know is coming at some point within the next month, I think that's a lot of excitement for this franchise and for this brand moving forward into next season."

An assessment Desrosiers agrees with.

"They look like they've got a great team, they look like they're really starting to come together and gel," he said.

The Elks will look to make it two wins in a row on Sunday in front of the home crowd as they host the B.C. Lions.