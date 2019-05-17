Chad Makar, a six-year ETS driver, helped a 78-year-old lady carry her groceries home this week.

 

“I think it’s random kindness,” Tian Liang, who tweeted the photos, told CTV News. “[It] really warmed my heart at that moment.”

Makar came back 10 minutes later, and his act of kindness is being celebrated on social media.

“[It] feels pretty good, I guess,” Makar said. “[I] didn’t really expect all the notoriety of it all.”

Sylvia King-Barlow told CTV News she appreciated his help, and that it’s not the first time a bus driver has carried her groceries.

“Well, that happens so often that I’m almost getting used to it,” King-Barlow said.

She also told CTV News she plans to put in a good word for him at Edmonton Transit, but ETS is already aware of the good deed.

 

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Dan Grummett