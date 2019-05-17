Chad Makar, a six-year ETS driver, helped a 78-year-old lady carry her groceries home this week.

ETS driver helped an old lady carry groceries, that was the best 10 mins I ever waited for Bus :) @takeETSalert @CityofEdmonton pic.twitter.com/YXGXx81WJ1 — Feng (@fenqia) May 17, 2019

“I think it’s random kindness,” Tian Liang, who tweeted the photos, told CTV News. “[It] really warmed my heart at that moment.”

Makar came back 10 minutes later, and his act of kindness is being celebrated on social media.

“[It] feels pretty good, I guess,” Makar said. “[I] didn’t really expect all the notoriety of it all.”

Sylvia King-Barlow told CTV News she appreciated his help, and that it’s not the first time a bus driver has carried her groceries.

“Well, that happens so often that I’m almost getting used to it,” King-Barlow said.

She also told CTV News she plans to put in a good word for him at Edmonton Transit, but ETS is already aware of the good deed.

We'd like to recognize the great customer service provided by one of our operators, who helped someone carry groceries to their home. We are proud of all of our operators, but it's always great to learn when they go above and beyond to help other Edmontonians. — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) May 17, 2019

