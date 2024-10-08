EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Realtors Row returns to Churchill Square

    People look at the newly re-installed Realtors Row in Edmonton's Churchill Square on Oct. 8, 2024. (Matt Marshall / Evan Klippenstein) People look at the newly re-installed Realtors Row in Edmonton's Churchill Square on Oct. 8, 2024. (Matt Marshall / Evan Klippenstein)
    Churchill Square is again home to Realtors Row.

    Officials on Tuesday celebrated the return of the plaques commemorating different milestones in Edmonton's economic growth and development, which had been damaged during transit construction in 2022.

    While it was disappointing to lose the pieces that had been installed in 2004, this was also an opportunity to modernize the display, said Melanie Boles, the board chair of the Realtors Association of Edmonton.

    "(The plaques) celebrate how real estate has affected the economy in Edmonton and what our influence has been… and enjoy what real estate has meant to our economy in Edmonton and what it means to call Edmonton home," Boles said.

    The Realtors Association of Edmonton will mark 100 years in 2027, according to Boles.

    The nine plexiglass plaques tell Edmonton's story from the late 1800s. 

