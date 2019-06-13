

CTV News Edmonton





What’s the scoop on the latest food trend in Edmonton? It’s locally crafted ice cream. A new ice cream parlour has opened its doors, offering small batches of a large variety of flavours.

With flavours ranging from vanilla to campfire, there’s something for everything.

Kind Ice Cream is the brainchild of Candyce Morris, Nicole Bhar, and Paula Shyba. The trio says they came up with the idea after seeing similar upscale ice cream parlours in other cities.

“We see these kinds of ice cream ships in Vancouver and Calgary and other big cities and we though Edmonton needs this and we're going to be the ones to do it,” Bhar said.

The project took over three years of planning and fundraising, but the reward has been sweet.

Kind Ice Cream is located at 95 Street and 76 Avenue.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Graham Neil