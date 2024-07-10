Record heat in Edmonton for a third straight day

Edmonton set another record high Wednesday afternoon: As of 6 p.m., the city had hit 36.2 C.

That will very likely end up as the official daytime high.

It's the fourth-hottest temperature ever recorded in Alberta's capital city based on data dating back to 1880.

Temperatures cruised past the previous July 10 record high of 33.0 C set in 2001.

This is Edmonton's third consecutive day of record heat. Monday (July 8) set a new record at 32.6 C, while Tuesday (July 9) tied the previous record of 34.1 set in 2015.