    • Record heat in Edmonton for a third straight day

    Edmonton set another record high Wednesday afternoon: As of 6 p.m., the city had hit 36.2 C.

    That will very likely end up as the official daytime high.

    It's the fourth-hottest temperature ever recorded in Alberta's capital city based on data dating back to 1880.

    Temperatures cruised past the previous July 10 record high of 33.0 C set in 2001.

    This is Edmonton's third consecutive day of record heat. Monday (July 8) set a new record at 32.6 C, while Tuesday (July 9) tied the previous record of 34.1 set in 2015.

