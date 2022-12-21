Record-setting cold in Edmonton

On this shortest day of the year, Edmonton also had it's coldest day in a few years.

The city's high of -29.6 is the coldest daytime highs in Edmonton since Jan 14, 2020. It hit a high of -29.7 that day.

While the morning low of -34 did not set a record low for December 21 (the mark remains -39 from 1884).

HOWEVER, we DID set a record for the coldest daytime high ever recorded on December 21. The previous record of -28.9 was also set in 1884.

Edmonton also had it's first back-to-back days with highs of -28 or colder in almost two decades. Tuesday's high of -28 and today's high of -30 are the first time the city has had two straight days with highs that cold since January 26 and 27, 2004.

If Thursday's high is -28 or colder, it'll be the first 3-day stretch of highs that cold since January, 1972.

There were numerous record lows set elsewhere around the province, including at Hendrickson Creek (southeast of Grande Cache). They had back-to-back record lows of -48 Tuesday (Dec. 20) and -47 Wednesday (Dec. 21).

Jasper and Peace River also had two consecutive record-setting days Tue/Wed.

Thanks to @yegwxnerdery for some of the stats included in this story