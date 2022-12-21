Record-setting cold in Edmonton
On this shortest day of the year, Edmonton also had it's coldest day in a few years.
The city's high of -29.6 is the coldest daytime highs in Edmonton since Jan 14, 2020. It hit a high of -29.7 that day.
While the morning low of -34 did not set a record low for December 21 (the mark remains -39 from 1884).
HOWEVER, we DID set a record for the coldest daytime high ever recorded on December 21. The previous record of -28.9 was also set in 1884.
Edmonton also had it's first back-to-back days with highs of -28 or colder in almost two decades. Tuesday's high of -28 and today's high of -30 are the first time the city has had two straight days with highs that cold since January 26 and 27, 2004.
If Thursday's high is -28 or colder, it'll be the first 3-day stretch of highs that cold since January, 1972.
There were numerous record lows set elsewhere around the province, including at Hendrickson Creek (southeast of Grande Cache). They had back-to-back record lows of -48 Tuesday (Dec. 20) and -47 Wednesday (Dec. 21).
Jasper and Peace River also had two consecutive record-setting days Tue/Wed.
Thanks to @yegwxnerdery for some of the stats included in this story
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
Regulations for ban on foreign homebuyers announced, law coming into effect Jan. 1
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. has announced regulations for the ban on foreign homebuyers, which comes into effect on Jan. 1.
Donald Trump paid no income tax in 2020, reported losses in office, records show
Donald Trump paid no income tax during the final full year of his presidency as he reported a loss from his sprawling business interests, according to tax figures released by a congressional panel.
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB
As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point' in war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked 'every American' for their support of Ukraine as he delivered an address to U.S. Congress on Wednesday aimed at sustaining U.S. and allied support for his country's defence against Russia's brutal invasion.
Warren Jeffs' nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah
Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, saying that he and his sister's 10-year-old daughter have gone missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother upon orders Jeffs issued from prison in Texas.
Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
Investigator in notorious murder case featured in TV show faces charges
A former Missouri deputy who investigated a murder case that became the subject of an NBC show starring Renee Zellweger is now accused of harassing and stalking a detective who was investigating him for potential misconduct.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of homes without water as crews scramble to repair burst pipes in freezing cold
Days into a freezing cold that is gripping the Prairies, Calgary is dealing with water main breaks all over the city.
-
Police and family 'concerned for wellbeing' of missing Calgary woman
Leah Snowden, 27, was in the 1600 block of Remington Road N.E. at roughly 7 a.m. on Dec. 16.
-
2 Calgarians win $2 million lotteries on same day
Two Calgarians are celebrating after their numbers got chosen on the same day in two different lottery draws.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was found dead in an alley.
-
Saskatoon businesses brace for single-use plastic ban
Chris Kinzel has almost transitioned his business to fully sustainable and compostable alternatives to single-use plastics.
-
Saskatoon man wanted on Canada-wide warrant gave fake name to police
A 25-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Saskatoon last week.
Regina
-
4 firefighters injured in Moose Jaw apartment fire
Four firefighters were injured while battling an early morning apartment fire in Moose Jaw on Wednesday.
-
Inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre
A 39-year-old man who was also an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre was pronounced dead on Wednesday, the province said in a news release.
-
Regina man convicted of sexually assaulting girl, 12, appealing ruling
A Regina man convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl is appealing his conviction and sentence.
Atlantic
-
'Elated that it's over': Victim's family relieved after convicted killer Patrice Mailloux's parole revoked
Convicted killer Patrice Mailloux appeared in front of a panel in Quebec Wednesday for a parole hearing, months after breaking his parole conditions.
-
'You want to inform people': Public health policy expert speaks to meningitis notification protocols
A public health expert says officials will often warn of suspected cases of infectious disease, balancing patient privacy with the need for health interventions.
-
Storm risk includes outages and travel disruption Friday into Saturday
A major winter storm will impact much of eastern Canada Thursday into Saturday.
Toronto
-
Remembering the lives lost in the Vaughan condo shooting rampage
The five people killed after a 73-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at his Toronto-area condo are being remembered as kind community members who were loved by their families.
-
Candlelight vigil underway for victims of Toronto-area fatal condo shooting
A candlelight vigil is underway outside the city hall in Vaughan, Ont., to honour the victims of a deadly condo shooting.
-
'They showed everyone belongs': Students' surprise holiday cards deliver more than seasonal cheer
For the kids at Oriole Park Junior Public School, it was a holiday mystery that arrived in the mail.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | 'Major' winter storm headed for southern Quebec just before holiday weekend
A 'major' winter storm system is headed for southern Quebec at the end of the week, prompting warnings to drivers ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. Environment Canada describes the storm as a mixed bag of weather that is expected to bring heavy snow, rain, and freezing rain, as well as a 'quite drastic temperature drop.'
-
'Our sweet daughter': Funeral held for young Ukrainian girl killed in Montreal hit-and-run
A funeral was held at a Ukrainian church in Montreal on Wednesday morning for 7-year- old Mariia Legenkovska, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Dec. 13.
-
Quebec walks back plans to force students to submit English CEGEP eligibility certificates
After the English CEGEPS had told the Quebec government that they could not make the necessary changes to their staffing and curriculum to accommodate the new language law, Bill 96, it seems the province has listened.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | 'Beast of a storm' coming to Ottawa, threatening holiday travel plans
A major winter storm is expected to bring a dangerous mix of rain, snow, flash freezing and high winds to Ottawa and much of Ontario, threatening to disrupt holiday weekend travel plans.
-
Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
-
Driver’s car impounded, licence suspended immediately after passing driving test
A driver leaving an Ottawa DriveTest centre with a brand new licence didn't get very far before the licence was taken away.
Kitchener
-
Police make arrest in Kitchener homicide investigation
Waterloo regional police say the suspect in a Kitchener homicide has been arrested in a “high-risk takedown” involving members of their emergency response team.
-
Tavistock family displaced by house fire
A Tavistock couple feels lucky to be alive after an early morning fire ripped through their home while they were still inside.
-
Suspect in Stratford shooting considered armed and dangerous: police
Stratford Police Service is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., doctor says LTC care homes becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for psychiatric patients
Ontario’s long-term care homes are feeling the effects of hospital overcrowding, a Sudbury doctor says, with severely ill and psychiatric patients being moved to LTC to free up hospital beds.
-
Ontario bracing for 'potentially damaging' winter storm ahead of Christmas weekend
Travellers are being warned to prepare for a “major winter storm” which is set to hit Toronto, along with much of Ontario and Quebec on Thursday and last through the Christmas weekend.
-
Shoplifting cases soar as Christmas draws closer
Retailers in Sudbury are seeing an unwanted increase in shoplifting this Holiday season. So the Retail Council of Canada is offering some advice to combat increasing levels of theft.
Winnipeg
-
City negotiating with activists blocking access to Winnipeg landfill
The City of Winnipeg is currently negotiating with activists who are blocking access to its only operating landfill, demanding searches for the remains of Indigenous women killed by an alleged serial killer.
-
Here's how many flights have been cancelled by WestJet, Air Canada due to extreme weather
More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled by Air Canada and WestJet over recent days, when winter weather first began impacting airport operations in Vancouver and beyond, stranding thousands during the peak holiday travel period.
-
Can it be recycled? A look at the Christmas items that can and can't go in the blue bin
What are people to do with all the garbage that is left behind from Christmas
Vancouver
-
More snow, travel troubles predicted as winter storm watch issued for Lower Mainland
As B.C.’s Lower Mainland struggles with the fallout from a significant snowfall and continues to see frigid temperatures, another blast of wintry weather is predicted to hit the region.
-
Here's how many flights have been cancelled by WestJet, Air Canada due to extreme weather
More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled by Air Canada and WestJet over recent days, when winter weather first began impacting airport operations in Vancouver and beyond, stranding thousands during the peak holiday travel period.
-
Videos show skiers, snowboarders enjoying uncleared streets of Vancouver
This week's snowstorm has caused major headaches across B.C.'s Lower Mainland – but some skiers and snowboarders have been making the most of the snow-covered streets and parks.
Vancouver Island
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attack
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank earlier this year.
-
Greater Victoria wind chill to approach -20 C: Environment Canada
Environment Canada issued an arctic outflow wind warning for Greater Victoria on Wednesday as extremely cold winds from the interior are forecast to create wind chill values of near -20 C.
-
Last man wanted in Hells Angels crackdown on Vancouver Island surrenders to police
The fourth and final suspect wanted in connection with a drug-trafficking case targeting the Hells Angels on Vancouver Island has surrendered to police.