Record turnout for Williams & Mudryk 100K
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 10:01AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, July 15, 2019 10:58AM MDT
A charity bike ride celebrated a record-breaking turnout at its 13th annual event.
The annual Williams & Mudryk 100K was held just north of Boyle on Saturday.
Seventy bikers, walkers, runners and volunteers raised more than $20,000 for Knight’s Cabin, an organization that offers retreats for cancer survivors and their loved ones.
To date, the ride has raised close to $250,000.
This year’s event was an emotional one. Marty Mudryk, who started the ride in 2007, passed away last November after a 19-month battle with cancer.
CTV Morning Live's Rob Williams, pictured with his family, has been involved with the ride for more than a decade.