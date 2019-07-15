A charity bike ride celebrated a record-breaking turnout at its 13th annual event.

The annual Williams & Mudryk 100K was held just north of Boyle on Saturday.

Seventy bikers, walkers, runners and volunteers raised more than $20,000 for Knight’s Cabin, an organization that offers retreats for cancer survivors and their loved ones.

To date, the ride has raised close to $250,000.

This year’s event was an emotional one. Marty Mudryk, who started the ride in 2007, passed away last November after a 19-month battle with cancer.

CTV Morning Live's Rob Williams, pictured with his family, has been involved with the ride for more than a decade.